Breaking: Met Office issues 13 weather warnings as Storm Dudley’s wreaks havoc

Breaking: Met Office issues 13 weather warnings. Storm Dudley is set to wreak havoc across the UK.

Weather warnings have been issued across 13 regions in the UK by the Met Office. Over the next few days, Storm Dudley will bring in Hurricane-like winds. The strong winds are set to cause chaos for the space of a few days. Wind speeds of up to 110 mph have been predicted.

The Met Office has issued Amber and Yellow warnings for numerous regions in the UK. The regions with warnings are the East of England; Highlands & Eilean Siar; North West England; West Midlands; East Midlands; Wales; Grampian; Yorkshire and Humber; Strathclyde; Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders; Central, Tayside & Fife; Northern Ireland and North East England.

The Met Office has also put in place warnings for snow for Northern Ireland and the East Midlands.

