Breaking: Buildings reduced to rubble as massive earthquake hits

Breaking: Buildings reduced to rubble as massive earthquake rocks Guatemala.

Guatemala was hit by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on the Richter scale on Wednesday morning, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake was recorded at a depth of 96 kilometres. According to the EMSC, the massive earthquake hit about 40 kilometres south-west of Guatemala’s Mazatenango.

Reportedly the initial earthquake hit at 1.12am local time. This was followed up by two aftershocks measuring in at 5 and 4.8 on the Richter scale. The after-shocks reportedly hit at 1.50am and 1.56am local time.

Shocking images from locals have been shared on social media. The photos show the damage caused in Totonicapán city during the morning’s earthquake. Social media photos show fallen rocks and emergency workers swinging into action.

The quake was felt as far away as Mexico and El Salvador.

