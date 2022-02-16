Benidorm unveils multimillion-euro athletics track project

Benidorm unveils a multimillion-euro project to build a new athletics track.

BENIDORM, a favourite destination for Brits, unveils a multimillion-euro project on Wednesday, February 16 to build a new athletics track in the Poniente area.

Benidorm Town Hall said they will allocate 5 million euros to the construction of a new athletics track on a plot of land earmarked for sports facilities in the Poniente area.

The town hall hopes that the project will serve as a stand out attraction for sports tourism and encourage athletes from all over the world to carry out their pre-season training camps and training sessions in high-tech facilities on the Costa Blanca.

The new athletics track could be a reality by the autumn of 2023, as the mayor announces his government’s intention to begin work after the summer of 2022, with a completion time of around a year and a half.

“We have to assess when we are going start the works because they are major infrastructures, but I hope that by the end of the summer the heavy work will be in full swing,” said Mayor Toni Pérez.

The basic project has already been drawn up and work is now beginning on the execution of the project, which will be carried out in a single phase, according to the mayor.

The result will be a facility approved to host official athletics competitions: “We will have plenty of space for recovery and for regular sporting activity,” Pérez said.

“There will also be a large number of parking spaces and it will be a very accessible facility because we are going to take advantage of the slopes of the plot”, added the mayor, who also predicted that the future athletics track will be “a very cutting-edge facility in the province of Alicante”.

The aim of the City Council is to have both the new facility and the current athletics track in the Foietes sports centre operating simultaneously, at least at the beginning, although the mayor said that all official activities, competitions and events will be held at the new track.

