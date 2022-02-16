Animal Protection Law set to be approved in Spain

The Animal Protection Law is set to be approved in Spain on Friday.

According to government sources, the new law will see private individuals banned from breeding animals along with zero healthy animals being allowed to be slaughtered. The new law will also mean an end to animals being on sale in pet shops.

The forthcoming law will respond to the “feelings of society.” It is felt that Spain “has not tolerated the mistreatment, abandonment and slaughter of animals for some time”.

A key part of the new law will mean that animals must not be abandoned. It is estimated that up to 300,000 pets are abandoned each year in Spain. The law will also mean that private individuals are only able to keep five animals at home.

It is expected that penalties will be put in place for the breeding of exotic animals and for cockfighting.

The future law has caused controversy within the Ministry of Agriculture. The Ministry had hoped to control regulations for hunting dogs and other activities. Hunting is a big part of the culture in many areas of Spain.

