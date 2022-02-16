Alec Baldwin being sued by family of shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Family of deceased Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to sue Alec Baldwin

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed this Tuesday, February 15, against actor Alec Baldwin, by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The case stems from the tragic death of Ms Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’, when Baldwin fired a revolver that killed her.

The incident occurred on October 21, 2021, during rehearsals for the filming of their low-budget Western at the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Joel Souza, the director, was also injured in the same incident.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Baldwin has always maintained that Hutchins who personally gave him the instruction to aim his prop gun just off-camera, and toward her armpit before making the shot. He also denies knowing there was a live round in the gun’s chamber.

In a 10-minute 3D animated video, Halyna Hutchins’ death has been recreated by her lawyers. A computer-generated avatar depicting Baldwin is shown taking the weapon from assistant director David Halls. He then points it in Hutchins’ direction, and shoots. Hutchins is shown holding her chest and collapsing.

The lawsuit was filed in New Mexico by Brian Panish, a lawyer representing Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, and the couple’s young son, Andros. They are suing Baldwin and the film’s producers for wrongful death, and are seeking unspecified but ‘substantial’ damages, including punitive damages.

Panish held a press conference this Tuesday 15, in Los Angeles, during which he announced the lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, and ‘others who are responsible for the safety on set, and whose reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to the senseless, tragic death of Halyna Hutchins”.

“There are many people culpable, but Mr Baldwin was the person holding the weapon, that but for him shooting, she would not have died”, added Panish.

Panish claims that an independent investigation has been conducted by his firm, during which they uncovered ‘numerous violations of industry standards’ by Baldwin and the other defendants named in the lawsuit.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons armourer on the set is one person named, along with David Halls, the assistant director, plus several production companies attached to the project have been included, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.