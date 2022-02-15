BREAKING: Woman and baby killed in countryside horror crash.

BREAKING: Woman and baby killed in a countryside horror crash.

The tragic incident happened at around 1 am on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill, Shropshire when a car smashed into a tractor.

Emergency services were called to the horrific scene but despite rescue efforts, they were unable to save the life of a 35-year-old woman and an 11-month-old child, who were both sadly pronounced dead on site.

The tractor driver did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who can provide information or dashcam footage of the crash. The car was a grey Ford Focus and the woman and young child were the only occupants of the vehicle.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a collision in North Shropshire where a woman and child very sadly died.

“It happened around 1 am this morning (Tuesday 15 February) on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill near Lavender Cottage.

“A grey Ford Focus travelling from Newport collided with a tractor. Tragically, a 35-year-old woman and an 11-month-old child died at the scene.

“Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the grey Ford Focus being driven in the area, or captured the car or the incident on dashcam to please get in touch.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said colleagues worked with police and fire crews but were unable to save their lives.

She added: “The two occupants of the car, a woman and a young child, were in a critical condition.

“Crews worked quickly as a team to provide advanced trauma care with assistance from police and fire colleagues.

“Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the woman and child and they were both confirmed deceased on scene.

“The driver of the HGV, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff but didn’t require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene.”

