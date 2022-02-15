Victim raped by Christian Brothers monks wins record damages

A victim who said that he was repeatedly raped by monks at a Scottish boarding school some 40 years ago has won record damages in court settlement worth £1,4 million. The unidentified 54-year-old said that the three commonly targeted children from a school dormitory they sinisterly referred to as “the favourite boy’s room” from which he said pupils would often hear screams.

In a civil court claim, the man only identified as AB, said he had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Brothers Ryan, Farrell and Kelly while attending St Ninian’s School in Falkland, Fife, about 40 years ago.

The claimant said his brother, who is 14 months older than him, also claimed to have been sexually abused by the same men at a similar time without him knowing.

The court ordered The Christian Brothers, a religious sect that ran the school, pay just under £1.4 million to AB in damages.

Brother Farrell was convicted in July 2016, at the High Court in Glasgow, of four abuse charges and Brother Kelly was convicted of six charges. Brother Ryan was not charged as he died in July 2013 before he could be investigated.

With all the offences involving children between 11 and 15 years old, Brother Farrell was jailed for five years and Kelly for 10 years.

Although AB’s evidence did not play a part in the convictions of the three brothers, Sheriff Christopher Dickson ruled there was enough proof the Christian Brothers sect is liable to pay damages.

Victims raped in ‘the favourite boys room’

AB said he was sent to St Ninian’s in February 1980 when he was 12 years old. He stayed there until April 1981 along with another 60 pupils. He continued saying that he was raped, sexually assaulted and beaten by all three monks, most of which happened in the Brothers’ bedrooms.

AB revealed Kelly, Farrell and Ryan commonly targeted children from a dormitory they sinisterly referred to as “the favourite boy’s room” from which he said pupils would often hear screams.

According to AB, the monks would often sit up at night drinking and listening to Ashes to Ashes by David Bowie, a song that AB said prompts flashbacks for him. He and the other boys would lie under their duvets in fear of them coming to abuse them.

Victim took drugs ‘to feel normal inside’

The civil case heard AB has suffered mentally and physically as a result of the alleged abuse, taking drugs “to feel normal inside” and “clear his memory from the abuse.”

Evidence provided noted the claimant has suffered depression, anxiety, panic attacks, self-harm and sleeping problems since he left the school, and he went on to abuse various drugs, including cannabis and heroin, and had attempted to take his own life.

In court AB admitted he kept his past secret from his wife and daughter until he opened up for the first time in November 2013 when he spoke to police.

Speaking after damages were awarded, AB said he hopes the landmark decision will inspire other abuse victims to fight for justice.

He said: “Finally, after nearly 40 years, I’ve been acknowledged and those responsible can be exposed,” adding that as a victim raped by monks that others will come forward.

