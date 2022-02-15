Valencia to change Fallas regulations allowing women to dress as men

Carlos Galiana, the Councillor for Fiestas in Valencia, has said that the regulations governing the Fallas are being reviewed and was committed to changing the rules to allow woman to wear the saragüell suit.

The saragüell suit is the traditional Valencian male dress, which appears under the name sarawil in the Muslim Andalusian texts of the 10th century. This dress is placed directly on the body and other garments can be placed on it or not. The fabric of this dress is the canvas for work days, and on holidays it is covered with a second wool or silk, known as negrilla.

Currently the regulations, which date back to 2022, oblige women to parade in the traditional Valencian costume, however approval can be obtained to use other clothing.

Requests for the regulations to be changed have gone on ever since the last rules were agreed, with social and news networks calling for the removal of the restriction.

The first to respond positively to the requests is Councillor for Fiestas, Carlos Galiana. He says, the regulation “is 20 years old” and that he himself has asked the assembly of presidents to change to “adapt it to current reality.” Galiana believes that a debate on clothing can be introduced and that it is then the Fallas Congress that debates it and, where appropriate, approves it.

Galiana has said that until now no changes had been introduced in this regard “because nobody had raised their voice.”

As for the possibility that one of the girls attended the offering with clothing that, by regulation, is for a boy, Galiana did not want to comment saying that he only knows that there are rules in this regard and that he is committed to changing the regulations. He added that in any case, the general feeling is that absolutely nothing would happen, since there are not a few anomalies that are detected each year in the parade before the Mare de Déu and a blind eye is turned.

