Speaking to the Mirror, the uncle of the infamous “white widow” says that she is probably dead. Samantha Lewthwaite remains on the most-wanted terrorism suspects list in the UK after being connected with a strong of terror attacks in Africa in the 2010s.

Lewthwaite, originally from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, was married to one of the 7/7 suicide bombers in London and is now believed to be hiding in a remote jihadi-sympathising stronghold in Somalia or Tanzania.

But her uncle Nigel Lewthwaite has reportedly revealed the last time he saw her was the night of her school prom at Aylesbury station, saying that he thinks she won’t be heard from again.

Speaking to the Mirror he said: “As far as I know my brother’s not heard anything from her since way back.

‘I don’t know how long it’s been. She’s probably dead, but they’re not saying anything.”

Continuing he said that “the family has not been given any update from security services” and that: ‘It’s hard. It’s been 10 years, probably longer than that, but what do we do?’

Numerous sightings have been reported of Lewthwaite over the years including in Yemen, Syria, and even on Ukraine’s border with Russia. Latest reports claim now a mum of four, she fled to the Yemen after splitting with her fourth husband, a Somalia warlord known as ‘Sheikh Hassan’.

Experts say it is unlikely that she would be able to blend in and ­maintain some level of concealment for a long period, a view shared by Omar Mahmood, The Crisis Group’s senior analyst for Somalia, who said he doesn’t believe she is now an active jihadist for Somalia-based militant group al-Shabaab.

He said he has seen “nothing over the past few years that would attest to her involvement, or her being around much,” which ­radicalisation expert Dr Gina Vale of King’s College London agrees with. She argues that as a Western Muslim convert, white and a woman make her “a very lucrative propaganda tool, which hasn’t been exploited.”

Lewthwaite was pregnant with Germaine Lindsay’s second child when he boarded the tube train in London’s Underground near King’s Cross station, killing himself as well as 26 people in the 7/7 suicide bombings in 2005.

Although she denied knowing anything about her husband’s plans and publicly condemned his behaviour, she went into hiding eventually reappearing in Africa when it is believed she married a Muslim man in Morocco and had a third child in 2009.

She is rumoured to have used a fake passport with the name Natalie Webb and built up supporters for the terrorist group al-Shabaab in Pakistan, Johannesbury, Somalia and the UK.

The white widow is accused of terrorist attacks across Africa and is wanted there and in the UK, although her uncle does not believe she is alive and is probably dead.

