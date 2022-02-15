UK diplomat was found dead in forest while working for COVID taskforce

An inquest has heard that a UK diplomat who was found dead in a forest after he vanished from his home while working for the Covid-19 taskforce, had suffered extreme stress at the height of the pandemic.

Former ambassador to Nepal, Richard Morris, worked long hours under high pressure, helping coordinate briefings to ministers during the first wave of the coronavirus.

Fighting back her tears, his widow Alison told the inquest that he had been “totally unprotected” from the demands of the taskforce.

She said her husband was “desperate” to keep on top of what was going on and worked every day with no time off, as he feared any information errors would see the government “torn apart in the press”.

Morris was last seen running near his Hampshire home on May 6, 2020, but his body was only found three months later.

Mrs Morris said working for the taskforce “was the most stressful job he had ever done”.

According to the foreign office, Morris was born in Worcestershire in 1967 and married Alison in 1992. He left 1 daughter and 2 sons. He received a BA Hons in English Literature from Aberystwyth University and an MBA from Aston University. He undertook contract work for Touche Ross Management Consultancy as part of his MBA.

Morris who enjoyed long-distance running, reading, travel, music and spending time with his family was the British Ambassador to Nepal between 2015 and 2019 before returning to the UK.

The inquest continues into the circumstances surrounding the UK diplomat who as found dead working for COVID-19 taskforce

