Toddler dies in another countryside horror crash.

A YOUNG toddler dies two days after a horror car crash which also killed a woman in her 40s, the news comes after another Shropshire countryside crash killed a woman and a baby.

The 19-month-old victim was involved in a collision between a blue Mini and a grey Fiat 500X on the A518 New Trench Road, Newport, Shropshire, on Saturday, February 12 and was subsequently taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to West Mercia Police.

However, the toddler, who was a passenger in the Fiat, was unable to overcome the injuries suffered and was pronounced dead on Monday, February 14. The woman, who was the driver of the Mini, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision at 6.20 pm.

Two adults travelling in the Fiat were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who can provide information or dashcam footage of the crash.

UPDATE | The 19-month-old who was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a collision on Saturday in Newport has sadly died. We continue to appeal for witnesses and ask anyone who may have seen the incident to get in touch. Read more: https://t.co/8TzzbGs7w1 pic.twitter.com/S8xC5F6KkU — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 15, 2022



The heartbreaking news follows the deaths of a 35-year-old woman and an 11-month-old child who tragically died at around 1 am on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill, Shropshire when their car smashed into a tractor.