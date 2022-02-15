THE Mallorca Live Festival 2022 takes place in Calvia June 24 to 26 and has attracted some major names, not just from Spain but from the UK and USA.

Each day there is at least one headlining chart topper so that on June 24 it’s Spanish rapper C Tangana who was a huge hit with the crowd in 2017.

On June 25, it’s the turn of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera known for her powerful voice and hit songs, having sold some 43 million records worldwide and she’ll be promoting her new Spanish language album La Fuerza.

On the same night there will be an appearance from Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand who have been recording and touring for 20 years.

The following night, the headline act will be Muse, the ever-popular Grammy Award winners who can boast six UK number 1 albums in a row.

There are a whole range of different ticket prices from one day to three as well as VIP options, but for residents of Calvia, there is a guaranteed 30 per cent discount on the cost of basic entry with other discounts for holders of youth cards.

To find out more, visit https://mallorcalivemusic.com/ and see what the organisers have planned for July and August.

