Schoolteachers receive “gender-free model” training.

SCHOOLTEACHERS in the UK are set to receive “gender-free model” training after being informed that they must drop titles such as “Mr” and “Mrs”.

In a training session funded by the National Education Union (NEU), Dr Elly Barnes informed teachers they must adopt a “gender-free model” in education.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The “gender-free model” not only involves titles such as “Mr” and “Mrs” being dropped but could also involve “male” and “female” categories being taken out from school application forms as well as uniforms becoming gender-free.

However, a female teacher called the move “propaganda for trans activists”.

The teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Telegraph that she thought the model was against the Department for Education (DfE) guidelines.

She said: “Teachers will take what this woman says as fact because the training was organised by the NEU and they’re not going to question their union.

“They’re trying to erase us by taking away our language, saying we should avoid words like mother and we’re paying for it essentially.”

Dr Barnes is chief executive of charity Educate and Celebrate and its website states: “We provide LGBT+ inclusion training to ensure that you meet all of your Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) objectives for staff, support staff, leadership teams, governors, trainee teachers, student workshops, youth networks, CPD days and an Award Programme.”

The move comes after a controversial exercise for 13 to 14-year-olds about sexual desires caused backlash for one school in the US.

A Connecticut middle school came under fire from parents after asking its students to compare their favourite pizza toppings to their sexual preferences, in a metaphor exercise “mistakenly” released.

Many parents called the assignment a form of “indoctrination” and “pure wrong”, and didn’t believe its release was a mistake.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.