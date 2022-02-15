Prices of flights to Alicante rise as international demand increases

A recent study by Invattur found that the prices of scheduled flights to Alicante-Elche had risen for the next remaining weeks of February as international demand had increased.

The analysis, which was undertaken prior to the change in the vaccination requirement for minors travelling from the UK, showed that the price of flights had increased for all destinations bar the UK. According to sources from Hosbec, Visit Benidorm and Invattur the increase in prices was relative to the number of travellers, as the demand goes up so does the demand.

The research found that in some cases prices had more than doubled with Norway at 200 euros and Belgium at 184 euros being the most expensive. Flights to The Netherlands has also risen from 76 euros to 161 euros, as it had in Sweden.

Costs from the all-important French markets had climbed from around 60 euros to 105 euros, with Germany only experiencing a slight rise, from 59 euros to 76 euros. Italy stabilizes at 35 euros and Portugal at 26 euros, remaining the cheapest amount. At the national level, flights from different Spanish rise slightly from 49 euros to 75 euros.

Hosbec initially recorded many UK cancellations but it is believed that the corner has been turned since the government relaxed the vaccination requirement for minors.

The prices of flights are expected to continue to rise as the world returns to normal and demand recovers.

