Price of electricity in Spain on Wednesday, February 16.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain on Wednesday, February 16, will drop by 10.9 per cent compared to today, Tuesday 15.

according to provisional data published by the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), the average cost will be €178.09/MWh, almost €22 lower than the €199.94 of this Tuesday, and the second-lowest day so far in February.

By time slots, the maximum price of electricity tomorrow will be €236.73/MWh, between the hours of 8pm and 9pm, while the minimum of €135.39/MWh, will be recorded between 4pm and 5pm.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

These rises in electricity prices since the middle of last year are explained, mainly, by the high prices of gas in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at all-time highs.

Compared to just a year ago, the price in the ‘pool’ for this Wednesday will be 642 per cent higher than the €23.98/MWh of February 16, 2021, as reported bylasprovincias.es.

