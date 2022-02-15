Novak Djokovic: I would rather give up Grand Slams than get a Covid jab

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Novak Djokovic: I would rather give up Grand Slams than get a Covid jab
Credit: Instagram

Novak Djokovic: I would rather give up Grand Slams than get vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis ace Djokovic in his first major interview since being booted out of Australia revealed that he would give up on grand slams rather than get vaccinated againstCovid.

There was much controversy earlier this year after Djokovic was deported from Australia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Speaking to the BBC the tennis player explained that he believes individuals have the right to choose and that he is not in general an anti-vaxxer.

He was quizzed over whether he would happily miss Wimbledon and the French Open due to his lack of being jabbed. He replied: “That is the price that I’m willing to pay.”

“The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,”


“I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

Djokovic revealed that he has: “always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition”.

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that, globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”


Reportedly Djokovic is still open to the possibility of being vaccinated against Covid in the future. He told the BBC that he has an “open mind” and added: “We are all trying to find, collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here