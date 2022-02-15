Novak Djokovic: I would rather give up Grand Slams than get a Covid jab

Novak Djokovic: I would rather give up Grand Slams than get vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis ace Djokovic in his first major interview since being booted out of Australia revealed that he would give up on grand slams rather than get vaccinated againstCovid.

There was much controversy earlier this year after Djokovic was deported from Australia.

Speaking to the BBC the tennis player explained that he believes individuals have the right to choose and that he is not in general an anti-vaxxer.

He was quizzed over whether he would happily miss Wimbledon and the French Open due to his lack of being jabbed. He replied: “That is the price that I’m willing to pay.”

“The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,”

“I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

Djokovic revealed that he has: “always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition”.

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that, globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”

Reportedly Djokovic is still open to the possibility of being vaccinated against Covid in the future. He told the BBC that he has an “open mind” and added: “We are all trying to find, collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid.”

