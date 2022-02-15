Mysterious ‘sonic boom’ leaves houses ‘violently shaking’ as locals report a ‘mini earthquake.’

Locals in the North West feared they had been hit by a mini earthquake on the morning of Tuesday, February 15. It is believed that an anti-submarine surveillance RAF jet caused a sonic boom.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), no tremors had been recorded but they had recorded signals consistent with an aircraft going supersonic. The BGS commented: “We do have signals that may be consistent with an event of a sonic origin,”

“British Aerospace confirmed they did have aircraft airborne at the time and two RAF aircraft, but cannot confirm at this time if any had gone supersonic.”

Flightradar24 also recorded an Air Force jet in the area at the time.

Residents heard the blast at around 11am in Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

One local revealed to the Liverpool Echo: “There was a loud bang and the whole house violently shook.

“We went upstairs to see if a wardrobe or something had fallen but couldn’t see anything out of place.

“When we saw other people talking about it on Facebook we thought it might be fracking, but then I saw a jet had been flying around Southport at a similar time so I now wonder if it was a sonic boom.”

People took to Twitter fearing that there had been a mini earthquake.

One person commented: “Has there been a mini earthquake? My house and windows have been shaken.”

Another local said: “Certainly sounded and felt like two pulses just before 11am,

“Workshop roof was shaking and very deep rumbling. House internal doors on the move too apparently.”

