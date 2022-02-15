MICOLCHÓN DISTRIBUTES 5,000 CONDOMS IN ITS CAMPAIGN “PROTECT YOUR DREAMS”

The campaign was launched today, Monday 14 February, European Sexual Health Day.

Malaga is the Andalusian province with the highest number of new HIV infections and with high rates of other genital transmitted infections, such as hepatitis C, gonorrhoea and syphilis.

Grupo MiColchón wants to highlight the importance of prevention in sexual relations to avoid sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

Therefore, on European Sexual Health Day, it launches its campaign under the slogan “Protect your dreams” aimed at giving visibility to entities and associations that work throughout the year in the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs or HIV).

The campaign consists of the distribution of 5,000 condoms which will be distributed throughout Malaga and Torremolinos through the organisations ASIMAS, Andalucía Diversidad and Apoyo Positivo, as well as being distributed in nightlife venues and events aimed at young people.

Grupo Micolchón has a very active corporate responsibility policy. They work closely with several NGOs and associations in Malaga, with the aim of adding value to their society and being able to contribute as much as they can to help others. It regularly collaborates with AVOI, Cudeca, Red Cross Malaga, AECC, Down Malaga, Malakando and other organisations with a wide range of activities.