Met Police Federation issues statement declaring no confidence in Sadiq Khan

Met Police Federation issues a statement declaring they have no confidence London’s mayor Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, on Monday, February 14, lost the support of his city’s 31,000-strong police force, as the Metropolitan Police Federation declared they had ‘no faith’ in the Labour politician.

The body issued a scathing statement in which they blamed the mayor for forcing Dame Cressida Dick to resign her position as Commissioner of the Met Police last week. They also said Mr Khan’s public criticism of the force was undermining the public’s trust in them.

In the statement, the Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, Ken Marsh, said, “What we are viewing is politicians trying to use policing and the career of the country’s most senior police leader to deflect from their own failings”.

Mr Marsh continued, “The atmosphere amongst Metropolitan Police officers is horrendous – its rock bottom. Officers in London feel saddened and angry that Commissioner Cressida Dick has been pushed out in the way she has”.

“She was reforming. She was changing. The culture is changing. We are deeply disappointed with the actions of the Mayor”, he concluded.

Last February 9, Dame Cressida had a meeting with the mayor. This was when he warned her that he was expecting to be presented with her blueprint of how she intended to rebuild the Met Police’s reputation and win back the public’s trust, in light of the recent scandals that have hit the force.

Criticism had been heaped on London’s police force after the way they handled the Sarah Everard murder inquiry, and the heavy-handed way that cops dealt with people attending the subsequent vigil that was held on Clapham Common.

A police watchdog report that was later released exposing Charing Cross police station officers sharing racist, misogynist, and homophobic messages eventually brought the whole situation to a head.

The Met Police Commissioner presented the Mayor with a plan 24 hours later on February 10, but he dismissed it as not enough and effectively said he had no confidence in her ability to carry out the top job.

Dame Cressida submitted her resignation on the same day. as reported by express.co.uk.

