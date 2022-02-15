Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert reveals cost-saving flight hack

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert reveals flight hack that could save you cash.

The Money Saving Expert team has been hard at work looking at how to save travellers cash when their fly with Ryanair.

According to Martin Lewis and his team, holidaymakers could save a bundle by choosing Ryanair’s value fair and then choosing their extras afterwards.

The flight hack may not work every time so holidaymakers should test out both ways to get the cheapest deal before booking. The team had been looking for the cheapest cost for a flight and a 10kg carry on cabin bag with a booked seat.

Martin Lewis’s team revealed: “Our spot-checks found you could save 30 percent on average by booking separately. In one case, a family of four could save £99 on return flights – a whopping 59 percent saving on the Regular fare.”

The team added: “It’s all about how you add your extras. When you’ve chosen your flights, you’re presented with a few different fare options – ‘Value’, ‘Regular’ and ‘Plus’ are the main ones. So if you want a seat reservation and a larger cabin bag, you’ve a choice:

“Option 1: Choose the Regular fare (usually £21-£23 extra per person, per flight). This gets you ‘priority and two cabin bags’ and a reserved seat, so you can board the plane first and take a wheelie bag into the cabin in addition to the small carry-on everyone can take for free. Plus you can select your own seat (in rows 18-33).

“Option 2: Choose the Value fare, then add the extras separately (about £9-£33 extra per person, per flight). Continue through the booking process until you’re asked if you want to pay to select a seat (around £3-£13 each way for rows 18-33) and add ‘priority and two cabin bags’ (£6-£20 each way).

“To be clear, with both options you get a reserved seat in rows 18-33, priority boarding and two cabin bags, one of which can be a wheelie bag weighing up to 10kg. We asked Ryanair why it often charges more for the Regular package, but it didn’t respond to our queries.”

