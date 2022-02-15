Malaga province drops to health alert Level 1

The province of Malaga drops down to Level 1 health alert

After a meeting today, Tuesday, February 15, of the Territorial Public Health Alert Committee, the decision was made to drop Malaga province back down to health alert Level 1.

In practice, this action does not entail any type of change in the current measures regarding capacity, time restrictions, or mobility, since levels 1 and 2 both utilise the same rules.

The six health districts of Malaga – Serrania, Costa del Sol, Malaga, Guadalhorce, La Vega, and Axarquia – have been at Level 2 since last December 29, 2021. They all now go to Level 1, which is applicable from 00:00 on Wednesday, February 16, until 00:00 on March 2.

Indicators used by the committee of experts to reach this decision show an improvement in the situation of the spread of the virus in the province, and Andalucia in general.

These scales that were taken into account are the cumulative incidence (AI) at 14 days, the AI ​​at 7 days, the AI ​​at 14 days in those over 65 years of age, the PDIA tests, the capacity of ICU beds occupied by Covid patients, the hospitalisation rate, and vaccination coverage.

In parallel, the Ministry of Health has an order in force, the conditions of which should be adhered to during the period of validity of alert levels 1 and 2.

This order states that, “in cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, special establishments for festivals, circus tents, and similar spaces, as well as in open-air venues, and in other premises and establishments intended for public events and shows, the movement of people through the venue must be organised in such a way that the interpersonal safety distance is respected, among other measures”.

“In the case of public shows, or massive events, the use of the mask will be mandatory, even if they are held in open-air spaces. Independent sectors of a maximum of 1,000 people will be established, respecting safety and evacuation regulations at all times. A point of contact will be designated, with access to each sector with independent services”, it concludes, as reported by malagahoy.es.

