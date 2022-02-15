BREAKING: Police lock down London bridges due to bomb threat.

BREAKING NEWS – Police in London lock down a number of bridges due to a bomb threat, according to early reports.

“A number of bridges in central London have been closed as a precaution while officers assess an unattended item in the vicinity of South Bank,” Police said on twitter.

Westminster Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and the Hungerford and Golden Jubilee footbridges were precautionarily closed by Met Police in a mile-long stretch of central London in South Bank while they assessed an unattended item.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say police have called the “suspicious package” an “urgent matter” as people are evacuated from the area, reports MyLondon.

Southbank has been completely evacuated from the IMAX to St Thomas’, according to another eyewitness.

Southbank completely evacuated from the IMAX to St Thomas’. pic.twitter.com/rsBVNx2HyN — liz foley (@LizFfoley) February 15, 2022

National Rail has said trains are currently unable to run between London Charing Cross, Waterloo East and London Bridge due to the security alert, according to the Mirror.

The bomb scare comes less than a week after the national terrorism threat level was changed in the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Wednesday, February 9 that the threat level had been reduced from severe to substantial.

Patel said at the time: “The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) has reduced the UK national terrorism threat level from severe to substantial. This means that a terrorist attack in the UK is likely.

“JTAC previously raised the UK national threat level from substantial to severe following two terrorist attacks in the UK in quick succession, in October and November 2021.

“When the threat level is at severe it means an attack is highly likely,” she said.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with any further information if it is made available.

