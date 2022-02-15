LEARNING to live with diabetes in Mallorca thanks to the help of ADIBA (the Association of People with Diabetes of the Balearic Islands).

An estimated 10 per cent of the population either has or will end up with diabetes and it affects people of all ages from the very young to the very old.

ADIBA receives financial support from the Balearic Islands Social Income Tax so that it is able to run diabetes education camps for the families of children aged from six to 17 as they have to learn to cope with its effects 365 days a year and 24 hours a day.

According to one of its specialists, “Many at this age often experience denial. They have a bit of a rejection of treatment, sometimes they look different because they constantly have to count food, look at sugar, and they look different from other kids. I think it’s an added problem in adolescence for children with diabetes.”

ADIBA offers leisure areas that combine camp activities with diabetes education activities with games that often include questions and examples of how to live with the disease and even how to recognise and cope with hypoglycaemia.

