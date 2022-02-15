Kentucky mayoral candidate survives attempted assassination

In another targeted shooting in the USA, a Kentucky mayoral candidate survives an attempted assassination inside his office on Monday morning. The lone gunman has apparently been apprehended by police, however no details have been provided as to the motive behind the shooting.

Craig Greenberg, who is running to be Louisville’s next Democratic mayor, was lucky to escape with the bullets hitting his clothing but not him. Following the shooting Greenberg tweeted that he and his staff were safe and that no one had been injured.

“We consider ourselves very fortunate today,” said Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields at a Monday afternoon news conference.

David James, president of the local metro council, told local media the shooting was an attempt on Mr Greenberg’s life. He continued saying that although he had not witnesses the incident, he had spoken to staff in Mr Greenberg’s office shortly afterward.

An attorney and entrepreneur by trade, Mr Greenberg entered the race to succeed outgoing Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer last year.

His focus on public safety has drawn strong fundraising numbers and a handful of endorsements from local politicians including Mr James.

Greenberg released a plan to address policing, crime and quality of life for area residents last month in a city where homicide totals have broken records over the past two years.

Police have yet to comment on the motives behind the attempted assassination of the mayoral candidate but speculation is rife that it is politically motivated.

