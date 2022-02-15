Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking update on Derek

Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking update on her relationship with her husband Derek Draper.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has shared an update on how her relationship is going with her husband Derek Draper. He contracted Covid in 2020 and spent a year in the hospital. Kate has been caring for her husband since he returned home.

Kate has revealed details about Derek’s recovery ahead of her new documentary that will air soon. The ITV documentary is called Caring for Derek.

Kate told You magazine how Derek is unable to respond to her. When asked if the pair had talked ahead of the documentary Kate revealed: “Not really. It’s hard. I watch him microscopically.

“I feel like I read every flicker so I “get” him, but you wouldn’t walk into the room and think a conversation was being had.

“But he understands an enormous amount, he just can’t respond.”

Kate went on to add: “Since he’s been home, people in the community – friends, incredible family all around – have been amazing. But the teams that have come out to help, the nurses, the therapists, and most extraordinary, the carers, have been phenomenal. It’s just amazing.

“I’ve always thought the whole world of caring, local authority and the agencies are amazing. But I’ve got a whole new thing. So, thank you very much to everybody.”

No matter what the challenges are though Kate is still in love with Derek. She commented: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says, ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust’.

“But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?

“That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

