Italy demands footballer Robinho’s extradition to serve a prison sentence for rape.

Prosecutors in Italy’s Milan have requested an arrest warrant and the extradition of the former Brazilian footballer Robson de Souza “Robinho.” The Italian Supreme Court has sentenced Robinho to 9 years in prison for rape. He was convicted of raping a 23-year-old girl in a Milan nightclub in 2013 with a friend and other men.

The requests have been submitted to the Italian Justice Ministry by the prosecutors for both Robinho and his friend Riccardo Falco. Notifications will be sent to the Brazilian authorities. However, it is believed that Brazil will not agree to the extraditions. According to local media reports, the Brazilian constitution will not allow for citizens to be extradited.

Once the international arrest warrant has been granted the former Manchester City and Real Madrid player could be detained if he leaves Brazil and enters another country that has an extradition agreement with Italy.

Robinho’s conviction was upheld by the Italian Supreme Court on January 19. The court rejected his appeal. His lawyers claimed that the woman had voluntarily had sexual relations with the football player.

Phone calls were used as evidence for the final sentencing. In one phone call, Robinho reportedly said: “It makes me laugh because it doesn’t interest me, the woman was drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened.”

