Immigration rules relaxed to recruit care staff

The immigration rules are to be relaxed for one of the hit hardest in the industries UK, the care sector, with the combination of the pandemic and BREXIT making it difficult to keep and to recruit staff. Many of those employed in the sector before BREXIT chose to return home whilst others did so during the pandemic, but perhaps the biggest hit to the industry came in the form of the requirement for staff to be vaccinated. That resulted in many being forced to leave their employment.

But now as the scale of the problem becomes more evident the government have decided to relax the rules that have made it difficult for companies to recruit care workers abroad.

Social care workers, care assistants and home care workers are to become eligible for a health and care visa for a 12-month period, which the government believes will make it easier to fill gaps in the workforce.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), workers from abroad will be able to move to the UK along with their dependents, including partners and children, with the visa offering a path to settlement in the UK.

The turnaround comes after comes after campaigners have accused the government of ignoring the role care workers have played during the COVID-19 pandemic, and which has resulted in care workers have been added to the shortage occupation list.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The care sector is experiencing unprecedented challenges prompted by the pandemic and the changes we’ve made to the health and care visa will bolster the workforce and help alleviate some of the pressures currently being experienced.”

With the immigration rules to be relaxed, care companies will be pleased to hear the news however many will remain critical of the government for having failed to deal with the issue of care staff recruitment from the outset.

