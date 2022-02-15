Holiday Mishap: Couple claim Ryanair flew them 1200 km from intended destination

Holiday Mishap: A couple claim Ryanair flew them 1200 km from their intended destination. The couple from the UK had a massive surprise on their romantic getaway when they landed in the wrong country.

Simon Forster and Emma Schofield from the UK had been heading to Copenhagen from Manchester Airport. The couple claims that Ryanair flew them a staggering 1200 km from their intended destination by mistake. The couple has demanded an apology from Ryanair after landing in Paris.

The couple had made it safely to Manchester Airport and were hit with terrible queues. The pair claims that their passports and boarding passes were checked at the departure gate by Ryanair crew and they were allowed to board.

The UK couple told the Manchester Evening News how they boarded “the only waiting plane on the runway.”

Simon explained that on boarding cabin crew told them “Oh don’t worry about it” when they tried to show their boarding passes.

The pair were rather surprised when they touched down and at passport control were greeted with “bonjour.” The couple’s romantic getaway to Copenhagen ended up with them landing in Beauvais in France.

Ryanair commented: “it is each passenger’s responsibility to ensure they board the correct aircraft.

“There are several touchpoints throughout the passenger journey which inform passengers of the aircraft’s destination.”

Simon told the paper: “The shock of landing somewhere near Paris when you’re supposed to be going to Copenhagen was ridiculous,

“I would like to understand how on earth this happened.”

He went on to add: “We had a lovely weekend and on the way back we kept getting messages from Ryanair about the return Copenhagen flight being delayed.”

