Haunting last words of woman who died after severe headache

Haunting last words of a woman who died after suffering from a sudden and severe headache.

Gaia Young, 25, tragically died after she became unwell when cycling in London. Gaia was the daughter of Lord Michael Young. Her half-brother is journalist Toby Young.

The inquest has heard how Gaia was rushed to hospital when she experienced a sudden severe headache. Her family believe that it is “not possible” that the death was related to alcohol consumption.

The inquest heard how when she arrived at University College Hospital she was “confused”, “dehydrated” and “agitated”. Doctors told the court that they thought she was suffering from swelling in her brain.

Gaia’s mum Lady Young, Dorit Uhlemann told the inquest: “I believe that with proper care she need not have died.

“I believe she lost the chance to live. How can it be that a previously healthy young woman dies in a hospital and yet nobody knows why?”

When she first arrived at the hospital doctors thought that Gaia had been drinking.

Dr Zoe Veary told the inquest: “When I asked if she had been drinking she said: ‘Not enough’.

“She often made the comment: ‘I made a mistake’.”

Medics were unable to save the woman’s life.

Lady Young paid tribute and said: “Gaia was a responsible, polite, clean-living young woman with keen interest in her own health and in her intellectual and professional development.

“She was also very protective over me and as her only parent left would not have wanted to worry me. She was my beloved child.”

She went on to add: “If anyone had asked me I would have told them, but it’s simply not possible that she would have been recreationally intoxicated.”

The inquest will continue.

