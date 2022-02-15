An operation against the sale of contraband tobacco in Sevilla is a huge success for the Guardia Civil



In what seems a never-ending cycle of operations against smuggled tobacco in the province of Seville, the Guardia Civil has completed another one successfully.

The force acted after receiving numerous complaints from tobacconists exhausted by unfair competition that is affecting their businesses. On this occasion, the complaints pointed to establishments in Utrera and Moron de la Frontera, that were accused of selling contraband tobacco from La Linea to the public.

Investigations carried out by the tax group of Dos Hermanas revealed that there was a structure set up in Utrera for the introduction, storage, and subsequent distribution of tobacco boxes of leading brands that elude tax controls.

Guardia Civil officers arrested 17 people, who after appearing at Utrera’s Court No2, have been released on charges. They are being investigated for the crimes of smuggling, belonging to a criminal organisation, electricity fraud, and against public health.

The officers inspected half a dozen establishments, some of them the so-called ‘little windows’, businesses that are open to the public but that do not have a license. Officially they do not exist. The Guardia Civil also entered bakeries, kiosks, and food stores, where they were also found to be selling contraband tobacco.

‘Operation Patron V’ concluded with 25,487 packs of tobacco seized, whose total market value amounts to €104,495. Also confiscated were 100 seedlings of cannabis sativa (marijuana), and 0.700 kg of marijuana buds.

A total of €12,355 in cash and four vehicles were seized. These cars had allegedly been used to move the merchandise from La Linea to the province of Sevilla, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

