Fire engine crash at Heathrow Airport. The driver was rushed to the hospital after the accident.

The crash happened on Monday, February 14. The driver from the Heathrow Airport Fire and Rescue Service was taken to hospital.

The incident involved a private airport fire engine. The crash took place at 9:40am on Monday.

Social media users shared footage of the crash where the engine was seen lying on its side. Emergency vehicles could be seen surrounding the fire engine that was on its side on the runway.

Despite the crash, Heathrow Airport was able to carry on as normal. Officers from the Metropolitan Police attended the accident and confirmed that the driver had been taken to hospital.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson commented: “At around 9:40 am on 14 February a fire engine overturned on the airfield at Heathrow Airport.

“The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No reports of any other injuries. No arrests were made.”

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport explained: “Our teams responded to a traffic incident involving one of our airside fire trucks. No passengers have been injured and the airport continues to operate normally.”

