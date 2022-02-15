Eye-watering £109,915,000 EuroMillions jackpot paid out to UK winner

Image: Pixabay

An eye-watering £109,915,000 EuroMillions jackpot was paid out to a UK winner on Valentine’s day.

One lucky person in the UK walked away with the 10th tenth biggest National Lottery win in history. According to Camelot, the person would have to decide to go public for their identity to be released. At the moment the person has decided to stay anonymous.

The National Lottery’s Senior Winners’ Advisor Andy Carter revealed: “We’re absolutely delighted that the winner of this amazing EuroMillions jackpot prize has come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

“It’s our first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of the year and this winner is now the tenth biggest National Lottery winner of all time.”

He went on to add: “What an incredible moment for this lucky ticket-holder and it’s safe to say that it’s likely to have been the best Valentine’s Day ever for them!”

Last year lucky five people in the UK hit the jackpot with the EuroMillions lottery.


The highest ever EuroMillions jackpot came in at £170 million. The draw was held on October 18, 2019, and the winner wished to remain anonymous.

