Express pot containing three kilos of cocaine from Chile intercepted in Badajoz

Three kilos of cocaine found concealed in the double bottom of an express pot delivered to Badajoz from Chile



Guardia Civil officers have seized an express pot in the Badajoz municipality of Herrera del Duque , containing three kilos of cocaine. It had arrived from the South American country of Chile, with the drugs very cleverly hidden inside a double bottom, in the interior walls of the pot.

Two people who took receipt of the delivery were arrested as the alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health.

The intervention of this pot with its drugs shipment was possible thanks to the collaboration of the Chilean Police, with the Organised Crime and Anti-Drug Team (EDOA) of the Civil Guard in Badajoz.

Investigators had found out that the destination of the package would be the town of Herrera del Duque in Badajoz. They subsequently established surveillance operations to track it from its arrival at Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez airport , until it was received by its addressees.

Once its metallic structure was analysed, and after complex cutting work, officers discovered 3,010 grams of cocaine hidden in the walls of its structure, inside a double bottom.

The two detainees for a crime against public health have been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction of Herrera del Duque in Badajoz.

