Emergency Cobra meeting called by Boris Johnson amid Ukraine crisis. The meeting had reportedly been called before Russia started to withdraw troops from Ukraine.

Boris Johnson had been set to chair an emergency Cobra meeting regarding the Ukraine crisis. According to a No 10 spokesperson, Johnson and US President Joe Biden should remain “united in the face of Russian threat.”

Speaking about a call between the two leaders the spokesperson explained: “The Prime Minister andPresident Biden updated one another on their recent discussions with fellow world leaders.

“They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine.

“The leaders emphasised that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world.

“They agreed that western allies must remain united in the face of Russian threats, including imposing a significant package of sanctions should Russian aggression escalate.”

Before Russia’s troops began to withdraw Defence Secretary Ben Wallace commented: “The UK and Lithuania have shared concerns about Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s border and the unfolding migrant crisis on Lithuania’s border with Belarus.

“I have now directed the bilateral deployment of a small number of military personnel to address these border issues.”

