easyJet passengers met by police on landing after ‘mask row.’ The passengers had been flying from Glasgow to Stansted.

A flight from Glasgow to London’s Stansted was disturbed after passengers behaved “disruptively on board”. EasyJet said that the passengers were behaving in a way which they “do not tolerate”.

When the plane set down at Stansted airport the police were ready to escort the passengers away. The passengers had been disruptive over row to do with wearing masks on board.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Essex police force confirmed that a “mask wearing” incident had resulted in them being called out. The force confirmed that the passengers were escorted off by police officers when they arrived in London.

The flight had left Glasgow on Sunday, February 13. Easyjet flight EZY82PG landed safely at Stansted Airport shortly before 8:30pm.

Speaking to Glasgow Live, a spokesperson for easyJet explained the passengers were “behaving disruptively on board”. The spokesperson went on to add that the airline does: “not tolerate abusive behaviour on board”.

The easyJet spokesperson explained: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY216 from Glasgow to Stansted yesterday evening was met by police on arrival in Stansted due to two passengers behaving disruptively on board.

“While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive behaviour on board. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.