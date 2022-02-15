Deadly terror attack on French church

Three men are on trial for a deadly terror attack on a French church. The men are facing 30 years in prison.

The trial is taking place in Paris for the murder of Father Jacques Hamel. The attack happened in 2016. An Islamic State group claimed the attack as their own.

In July 2016 two young jihadists attacked the Saint-Etienne-du Rouvray church killing the priest in the process. The two jihadists Adel Kermiche and Abdel-Malik Petitjean were killed by police after the attack. The police caught them as they attempted to leave the church.

Jean-Philippe Jean Louis, Farid Khelil and Yassine Sebaihia are standing trial. They are believed to have been part of the attackers’ entourage.

The men have been charged with “terrorist criminal conspiracy.” Rachid Kassim will be tried without being present at the court. It is believed that he “knowingly encouraged and facilitated” the attack on the church. He is thought to have died in 2017 in Iraq.

The three men are facing 30 years in prison and have already spent five years in custody.

Lawyer, Mehana Mouhou told AFP, how a parishioner injured in the attack has called for “justice to be done”. The parishioner also “wants to understand (…) how young people just out of adolescence have come to commit such horrors.”

