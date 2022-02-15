Caroline Flack: Tributes to star on second anniversary of death

Caroline Flack: Tributes have been paid to the star on the second anniversary of her death.

Love Island took to social media to pay tribute to Caroline Flack. It is the second anniversary of her suicide. Flack died at the age of 40 when she took her own life on February 15, 2020.

The show shared a photo of Flack against a Love Island backdrop. Alongside the photo, the caption read: “Caroline, forever in our hearts.”

Iain Stirling also paid tribute. He had narrated the show with Flack. Stirling commented: ‘2 years ago today. Miss you Caz x.’ He also shared a photo of the pair of them.

Olly Murs recently opened up about Flack’s death. He revealed how he still thinks about her every day and is still in contact with her family.

Speaking to The Daily Star he commented: “I miss her every day and I think about her every day.

“I think about what I could have done to change things, what I could have said.”

Olly went on to add: “There are all sorts of questions I ask myself every day. It’s always difficult.”

Flack’s mother is determined to get to the bottom of why her daughter was charged with assault. The police have announced the case will be reinvestigated.

Speaking to the BBC, mum Christine commented: “I just want those answers to make me feel better and to make me know that I’ve done the right thing by Caroline.

“It leaves us really sad and really angry because we want to know why they charged her.”

She added: “I just want the truth out there. I know it won’t bring her back but I’ve got to do it for her.”

