Canada: PM Justin Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act to deal with Freedom Convoy.

CANADA – PM Justin Trudeau invokes the Emergencies Act to deal with the “Freedom Convoy” protesting against vaccine mandate laws in the country.

The Freedom Convoy protests, which was started by Canadian truckers opposing a COVID-19 vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have drawn thousands of people opposed to Trudeau’s policies.

However, Prime Minister Trudeau is hoping that the Emergencies Act, the successor to the War Measures Act, will help quell protests in Canada. Mr Trudeau said the scope of the measures would be “time-limited”, “reasonable and proportionate” and would not see the military deployed.

Speaking on Monday, February 14, Trudeau said: “With each illegal blockade, local law enforcement agencies have been acting to keep the peace within their jurisdiction. Despite their best efforts, it is now clear that there are serious challenges to law enforcements ability to effectively enforce the law.

“On Friday, Ontario invoked a state of emergency to respond to the blockades. This was the responsible and necessary thing to do. Today, to continue building on these efforts, the federal government is ready to use more tools at its disposal to get the situation fully under control.

“After discussing with cabinet and caucus, after consultation with premiers from all provinces and territories.. the federal government has involved the Emergencies Act to supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations.

“The scope of these measures will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address,” he said.