Burgos town has 33 residents with one of the largest libraries in the world

One of the largest libraries in the world is located in a Burgos town that has just 33 inhabitants



In Burgos province, you can find the municipality of Quintanalara, which is linked to the region of Lara. This small town has a registered population of 33, which actually decreases on weekends, and especially more so during the summer season.

On his blog, Julian Marquina, a graduate in Library Science and Documentation, explains that Quintanalara, “has one of the largest libraries in the world in terms of book index per capita. Around 16,000 books for its 31 inhabitants (INE, 2018), of which only a third live there during the entire year”.

This incredible library, called ‘El Potro’, is located on the outskirts of the municipality. Once inside this wonder, you will see a multitude of shelves full of books. It was recently refurbished to host the cultural project ‘Entrelibros’, with the intention of encouraging rural tourism. This curious library is even open all hours and days of the year.

Its extensive collection has grown over the years thanks to the many donors and neighbours who have left their books. But be careful, here you neither buy nor sell. Books are loaned, or exchanged, without a return date, to promote the bookcrossing movement.

In addition to its spectacular library, this town located in the extreme southeast of the Alfoz de Burgos region, also offers the remains of Celtiberian forts, and necropolises of the Turmodigos tribe that lived on the tops of the mountains.

About 14 minutes by car along the BU-P-8012, you can find the enchanting castle of Lara de los Infantes. If you are a truffle lover, the Burgos Truffle Fair is also held in this town, with exhibitors and gastronomic exhibitions.

From Madrid, the distance to this municipality is 247km, which should take on average just 2 hours and 42 minutes approximately, if you drive along the A-1, the fastest route, reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

