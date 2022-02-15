Brits could face paying £100 for PCRs as free tests set to be axed ‘within weeks’.

Reportedly Boris Johnson is drawing up plans which would see free PCR testing ended. This could leave Brits having to pay around £100 to find out definitively if they have Covid.

The Prime Minister is working towards everyone learning to live with Covid. If free PCR testing was scrapped it would save the Treasury billions of pounds.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to reports, Brits could find themselves paying for PCR tests “within weeks.” It is expected that free testing would only be available for people in hospital and vulnerable people.

By the end of February, Johnson hopes that all Covid restrictions will have been scrapped. This includes people having to legally self-isolate after having tested positive.

Scientists are concerned though that making people pay for their own PCR tests could backfire. The tests are expensive and they believe it could be too soon for this move.

A source told The Guardian that the government will soon be ditching free PCR tests.

Johnson commented: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.”

He went on to add: “Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we’ll be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early.”

No 10 though have commented on self-isolation and said: “We’re not saying isolation is pointless.

“We’d expect anyone with an infectious disease to take steps not to spread that disease further – a colleague at work with flu, for example.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.