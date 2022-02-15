British vaccine developer to collect damehood

A member of the British vaccine developer team is to collect her damehood, Professor Sarah Gilbert having led the team that helped create the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine that is credited with saving millions of lives around the world.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert as she will now been known, will formally receive her honour services to science and public health in COVID vaccine development at a ceremony at Windsor Castle today.

She helped co-create the jab which has been used by more than 2.5 billion people in more than 170 countries.

Prof Gilbert has been well-known among those working in science for a long time, having set up her own research group to create a universal flu vaccine, which means coming up with a jab which would be effective against all the different strains.

In 2014 she led the first trial of an Ebola vaccine after a large outbreak of the disease in West Africa and she has also worked on developing a medicine for Mers, a different type of coronavirus. It was that research which has helped to develop a vaccine so quickly to help with the 2020 pandemic.

The mother of triplets who is also an accomplished musician was previously honoured by toymaker Mattel who launched a Barbie doll in her image.

The British vaccine developer who is to collect her damehood has been described by colleagues as having a no-nonsense and approach and by her students as superwoman.

