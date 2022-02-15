Brexit: EU parcel problem complaints flood in. Sending parcels or even cards to the EU from the UK is not as simple as it used to be pre-Brexit.

The Guardian had shared a letter from a Sheffield reader whose son in Berlin had been hit repeatedly with extra payments when she sent him small gifts.

Readers quickly responded and shared their own stories.

One reader in Spain told the paper: “It’s very similar here in Spain: I pay every time I receive something from the UK regardless of what’s on the declaration.

“For Christmas my mum sent me a couple of books and some cards with a declared value of about £35, on top of which I then had to pay the post office €20.”

The reader went on to add: “The breakdown on the receipt said half of it was from customs fees with VAT added and the other half was just listed as additional.”

Another person shared a similar story from Italy and said: “I live in Italy and I have been charged every time something from the UK arrives.

“If you don’t have the cash there and then to give the delivery driver you are then given a form to head to the post office, which, as you can imagine, is never a joy.

“A birthday card sent on 11 October 2021 from the UK arrived this week … I have stopped buying things from the UK and have asked friends and family to stop sending parcels.”

Some readers revealed that they had escaped additional charges when they declared a parcel to have “no commercial value”.

People in Austria and Germany also complained that they had been hit with extra fees.

