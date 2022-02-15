Big blow to large-scale money laundering in Mallorca

The National Police and Guardia Civil have been carrying out a major operation against money laundering on a large-scale in Mallorca, with searches and arrests.

The massive operation to route money laundering in the area is being undertaken in conjunction with police forces from across Europe, with amongst others Albanian citizens, Swedes, Germans and Russians involved.

Under investigation is a European wide plot that has centred around the Can Valero industrial estate, in the Llotja de Palma, in the area of ​​s’Aigua Dolça, in the Passeig Marítim, and in the Rafal.

It is understood that an accountant registered at the address is related to the organisation and is being held for questioning.

So far eight arrests have been made locally with a total of 45, the majority of whom are in Europe. The number of records seized under the authorisation of a court in Palma, is said to be very large.

Searches and arrests are being carried out in other European cities at the same time, the organisation involved said to have moved large amounts of money in recent years around the world.

The investigation began as a result of an anti-drug operation in Mallorca that detected that the disjointed network was laundering money to give legitimacy to its large income.

The arrests across Europe are a big blow to the large-scale money laundering operation and will no doubt result in more arrests once the authorities are able to sift through the large amount of records.

