Animal charity’s hugely successful FUNdraiser in Los Alcazares

CRUZ AZUL MURCIA’S recent event at Le Petit Bistrot in Los Alcazares raised an amazing €784.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses and the public, during what are still tough times for everyone,” Cruz Azul President, Lyn Baines said.

Back in May 2013 when Spain was in the midst of a financial crisis, Lyn Baines and Sue Thomason created Cruz Azul Murcia, helping pet-owners on low incomes with vet fees so they could continue to care for their animals.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Cruz Azul has since expanded into other areas, managing cat colonies and providing emergency treatment for injured and abandoned animals. They also work closely with a Torre Pacheco cat colony and another in Sucina. Both are doing some remarkable work and the Sucina project proves that trapping, neutering and returning the cats does work.

They started seven years ago, against considerable opposition, but their perseverance has really paid off. With no new kittens or cats for 18 months, everyone in the village is now on board with the scheme.

Cruz Azul opened their donation centre in San Javier to help raise funds to support their work and they are ever-grateful to the small band of volunteers, headed up by Lesley Taylor, who work tirelessly to ensure a pleasant shopping experience for their customers and to everyone who donates goods to sell.

Cruz Azul is planning another fundraise – Quiz and Curry – at the Tataki Restaurant in Los Alcázares on March 28 from 2.30 pm. Places are limited, so email [email protected] to reserve tickets.

To assist someone who needs help, or to volunteer or donate, please call 693 017 616 or visit the www.cruzazulmurcia.com website.