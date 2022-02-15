A NEW Civil War victim identified from the Calvia cemetery exhumations as DNA analysis reveals his name as Josep Pont Cladera from Pollensa.

He was a maker of espadrilles and driver who had been president of the Joventut Pollencina, which organised events for young people of the area and boasted its own football team.

He was arrested and removed from Pollensa prison before being executed by the fascists on September 30, 1936, at kilometre 9 of the road from Palma to Andratx before his body was placed into the mass grave at the Calvia cemetery.

This is the second person to be identified by DNA from this pit which contained body parts of an estimated 20 victims of the Civil War.

Since 2014, the Government of the Balearic Islands has identified a total of 36 victims of the Franco regime and has recovered the skeletons of 218 individuals, as well as remains or fragments with evidence of wounds which had been placed in different cemeteries around the islands.

Work continues to try to identify further remains either by use of DNA or by matching wounds to historical records which are still extant.

