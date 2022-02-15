24 arrested in operation against hashish trafficking in Almeria and Alicante

The Guardia Civil has carried out the arrest of 24 people in Almeria and Alicante in an operation against drug trafficking. A ton and a half of hashish was seized, and nine raids were carried out from early in the morning of Monday, February 14, in five municipalities of the province of Almeria.

As sources of the investigation have specified to EFE, three searches were carried out in the Almeria municipality of Pulpi, another in Nijar, two more in Olula del Rio, two in Macael, and one in Carboneras.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sources consulted indicated that 200 officers from the Almeria and Alicante Commands participated in the operation, as well as those from the Coordination Agency against Drug Trafficking (OCON-Sur), the Rapid Action Group (GAR), and the Regional Centre for Analysis and Intelligence against Drug Trafficking (CRAIN).

The operation focused on an alleged criminal organisation dedicated to the large-scale trafficking of hashish. They are suspected of introducing the drugs into the country through the coast in fast and recreational boats.

In addition to the 24 arrests and the ton and a half of intervened hashish, officers seized a boat, four vehicles, firearms – including a ‘weapon of war’ – cash, electronic and communication devices, as well as ‘abundant documentation’, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.