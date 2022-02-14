Woman has people in stitches over dad’s ‘airport routine’ with strict schedule. The Dad’s obsessive airport regime has gone viral.

A daughter took to social media to share details of her dad’s obsessively strict airport regime. Every time the family goes on holiday the Scottish dad follows his routine with perfect precision.

Dad Alistair even goes so far as to bring spare phone charging banks. He also insists on running to the departure gate when the family is several hours early.

Many airports recommend that you arrive at least two hours before your flight which allows for plenty of time if any issues occur. Some holidaymakers prefer to get to the airport even earlier so they can relax.

Sacha Taylor told The Daily Record how her dad is obsessed with his military precision airport routine.

Many social media users recognised their father in the video that Sacha shared on TikTok. Her video has been viewed nearly 2 million times.

Sacha commented that: “Organisation is [key].”

She explained how her dad had “insisted they run to the gate” when the family was still two hours early. He then had time to grab a bacon roll for “essential energy”.

Like many dads on the flight he “rested his eyes”, but maintained that he had not been sleeping.

Sacha captioned the viral video: “Is your dad even your dad if he doesn’t act like this in the airport?”

Speaking to The Daily Record she explained that her dad is loving his fame from the viral video.

She commented: “He’s loving it, he reminds me daily of the numbers it does!”

“I’ve seen videos like this do well before so I hoped ours would too!

“He’s so funny he’s loving his new round fame.”

