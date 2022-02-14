Winter Olympics: Russian teen accused of doping cleared to compete

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has cleared the Russian teen accused of doping, allowing her to compete in the winter Olympics. Kamila Valieva had failed a test on Christmas Day for a banned substance, raising questions over whether she would be allowed to take part in her next event on Tuesday.

The teen tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that is known to boost performance and stamina.

CAS upheld the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to lift her temporary suspension citing “exceptional circumstances”.

In passing their judgement CAS gave their reasons including Valieva’s status as a “protected person” under the World Anti-Doping Code, “serious issues” in the process of notifying her of her result, and the fact that a suspension could cause her “irreparable harm”.

The International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union had all gone to court to have the ban reinstated, with Valieva’s team currently under investigation for their role in the fiasco.

Valieva will now be awarded gold in the women’s team event, that having been withheld whilst the doping allegations were resolved and she will now complete her short programme on Tuesday and ends on Thursday with the free skating.

No comment has yet come from the organisations involved in the case, with the Russian teen cleared to compete despite failing a recent doping test.

