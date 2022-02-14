Vigo woman lived with her mother’s corpse in bed for several months

The woman had lived with her mother’s corpse in bed for several months in Pontevedra, Vigo

Local Police officers in the Galician city of Vigo made a grisly discovery on the morning of Friday, February 11. They found the dead body of a 90-year-old woman, whom her daughter had apparently been living with at home for several months, in the municipality of Pontevedra.

According to confirmed official sources, a neighbour of the building, located on Rua Caldas de Reis, had called the emergency services informing them that the old woman had not been seen for a long time.

As a result, a Local Police patrol visited the property at around 11:15am, last Friday 11, and the daughter opened the door for them. Once they were inside the apartment, they verified how the corpse of the nonagenarian was lying on the bed, in an advanced state of decomposition.

The Local Police notified the Duty Court to proceed with the removal of the body, to be subsequently subjected to an autopsy. They also requested personnel of Urxencias Sanitarias-061 to attend to the daughter of the deceased.

As indicated by the same sources, the woman denied the death of her mother, and assured them that she was still taking care of her. The daughter was referred to the Psychiatry unit at the Alvaro Cunqueiro Hospital for evaluation. The investigation of this event has been passed into the hands of the National Police, as reported by 20minutos.es.