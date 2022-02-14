US embassy in Kiev CLOSES amid increased speculation of a Russian invasion

By
Chris King
-
0
US embassy in Kiev CLOSES amid increased speculation of a Russian invasion
US embassy in Kiev CLOSES amid increased speculation of a Russian invasion. image: google maps - strong sim

Diplomats have been moved out of the US embassy in Kiev as they relocate to Lviv

Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, announced this evening, Monday, February 14, that the US embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev will shut its doors. He said that all the diplomats currently based in the embassy will be relocated to Lviv, a city in the south of the country, near the border with Poland.

This action comes as tensions escalated in Eastern Europe, with thousands of Russian troops reported to have been deployed in neighbouring Belarus. This is on top of the estimated 100,000 camped out near the Ukrainian border.

Blinken described the move by the US as being the result of a “dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces”. He explained in a statement, “I have no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans around the world, and that, of course, includes our colleagues serving at our posts overseas”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“My team and I constantly review the security situation to determine when prudence dictates a change in posture. With that in mind, we are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv, due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces”, he continued.

“The Embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine. We are also continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis. These prudent precautions in no way undermine our support for or our commitment to Ukraine”. Blinken added.

According to CNN, a senior Ukrainian official reportedly told them that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had requested Joe Biden to visit the country. Allegedly the US response was that this trip would be ‘highly unlikely’.


Olaf Scholz, the new German Chancellor arrived in Kiev today, to meet with Zelensky, after which he is expected to fly to Moscow and meet with Vladimir Putin, in an effort to avoid any conflict in Ukraine, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here